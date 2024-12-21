Fantasy Basketball
Moses Moody

Moses Moody Injury: Not playing vs. Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Moody (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

According to head coach Steve Kerr, Moody felt "a little sore" after scrimmaging Friday, and the Warriors are going to take it easy on the 22-year-old guard. With Moody out, expect Jonathan Kuminga, Gui Santos and Buddy Hield to receive an uptick in their minutes off the bench.

Moses Moody
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
