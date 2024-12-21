Moses Moody Injury: Not playing vs. Minnesota

Moody (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

According to head coach Steve Kerr, Moody felt "a little sore" after scrimmaging Friday, and the Warriors are going to take it easy on the 22-year-old guard. With Moody out, expect Jonathan Kuminga, Gui Santos and Buddy Hield to receive an uptick in their minutes off the bench.