Moses Moody Injury: Out again Saturday

Moody (wrist) won't play Saturday in Oklahoma City.

This will be Moody's second straight game on the sidelines, and it's not encouraging that he's getting ruled out a full day in advance of tipoff. With Monday's game in Utah being the first of a back-to-back set, there's a chance Moody will need to spend at least one more game on the inactive list. His absence will open up minutes for Gui Santos and Malevy Leons.