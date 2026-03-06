Moses Moody headshot

Moses Moody Injury: Out again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Moody (wrist) won't play Saturday in Oklahoma City.

This will be Moody's second straight game on the sidelines, and it's not encouraging that he's getting ruled out a full day in advance of tipoff. With Monday's game in Utah being the first of a back-to-back set, there's a chance Moody will need to spend at least one more game on the inactive list. His absence will open up minutes for Gui Santos and Malevy Leons.

Moses Moody
Golden State Warriors
