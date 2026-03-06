Moses Moody Injury: Out again Saturday
Moody (wrist) won't play Saturday in Oklahoma City.
This will be Moody's second straight game on the sidelines, and it's not encouraging that he's getting ruled out a full day in advance of tipoff. With Monday's game in Utah being the first of a back-to-back set, there's a chance Moody will need to spend at least one more game on the inactive list. His absence will open up minutes for Gui Santos and Malevy Leons.
