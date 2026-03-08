Moses Moody headshot

Moses Moody Injury: Out for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Moody (wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Jazz.

This will be Moody's third consecutive game on the inactive list, and for now, he should be considered questionable at best for Tuesday's tilt with the Bulls. Gui Santos and Malevy Leons should continue to split Moody's minutes Monday.

Moses Moody
Golden State Warriors
