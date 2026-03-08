Moses Moody Injury: Out for Monday
Moody (wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Jazz.
This will be Moody's third consecutive game on the inactive list, and for now, he should be considered questionable at best for Tuesday's tilt with the Bulls. Gui Santos and Malevy Leons should continue to split Moody's minutes Monday.
