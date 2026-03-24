Moses Moody Injury: Out for season after tearing knee

Moody was diagnosed Tuesday with a torn patellar tendon in his left knee following an MRI, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. He's expected to undergo season-ending surgery in the near future.

The Warriors aren't likely to provide a timeline for Moody to return to the court until surgery is performed, but Joey Akeley of SI.com relays that surgery to address patellar tendon tears typically entail a 9-to-12-month recovery. With that in mind, Moody looks to be in danger of not only missing the remainder of the current season, but also a large chunk of the 2026-27 campaign. The knee injury brings an early end to what had been shaping up to be a career-best season for the fifth-year swingman, who averaged a career-high 12.1 points to go with 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 triples, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.7 minutes per game. With Moody out of commission, the Warriors are likely to lean more heavily on De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton and Will Richard on the wing for the remainder of the campaign.