Moses Moody headshot

Moses Moody Injury: Picks up multiple injuries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Moody suffered wrist and shoulder injuries during Monday's game against the Clippers, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports. He recorded 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes.

Moody managed to play through both injuries, but his status for the first game of Golden State's road trip Thursday against Houston should be monitored closely. The team will presumably re-evaluate him in the next day or two to determine the severity of the injuries.

Moses Moody
Golden State Warriors
