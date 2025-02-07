Moses Moody Injury: Probable against Chicago

Moody (back) has been listed as probable to play in Saturday's game against the Bulls.

Moody continues to deal with a back strain, but that won't keep him off the floor Saturday in Chicago. The 22-year-old forward is having his best season yet with the Warriors, averaging a career-high 9.1 points to go along with 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting a career-high 39.8 percent from beyond the arc.