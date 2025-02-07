Fantasy Basketball
Moses Moody Injury: Probable against Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Moody (back) has been listed as probable to play in Saturday's game against the Bulls.

Moody continues to deal with a back strain, but that won't keep him off the floor Saturday in Chicago. The 22-year-old forward is having his best season yet with the Warriors, averaging a career-high 9.1 points to go along with 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting a career-high 39.8 percent from beyond the arc.

