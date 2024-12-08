Fantasy Basketball
Moses Moody

Moses Moody Injury: Probable vs. Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 8, 2024 at 4:07pm

Moody (knee) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Moody was added to the injury report as questionable Saturday evening, but he's clearly trending in the right direction and now has a good chance to suit up Sunday. Gordon notes that the team plans to wait until Moody completes pre-game warmups before providing another update on his availability.

Moses Moody
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
