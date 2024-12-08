Moses Moody Injury: Probable vs. Minnesota
Moody (knee) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Moody was added to the injury report as questionable Saturday evening, but he's clearly trending in the right direction and now has a good chance to suit up Sunday. Gordon notes that the team plans to wait until Moody completes pre-game warmups before providing another update on his availability.
