Moses Moody Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Moody (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

Moody left Friday's game against Minnesota due to left knee soreness. The questionable tag leaves the door open for a return, but a final decision on his status will probably be made closer to Sunday's 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff. Moody is averaging 7.7 points per game across 22 appearances (four starts) this season.