Moses Moody Injury: Remains out for Wednesday

Moody (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

Moody will miss an eighth consecutive contest due to a right wrist sprain, and his next opportunity to play will come Friday in Detroit. The 23-year-old forward has been cleared for on-court work and is traveling with the team, though it's not a positive sign that he continues to be ruled out a day in advance of tipoff. With Moody sidelined, Gary Payton (lower leg), Malevy Leons and Will Richard are candidates to see increased minutes.