Moses Moody Injury: Remains out with sprained wrist
Moody (wrist) won't play in Friday's game against Minnesota, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Though Moody will wind up missing a fifth consecutive game Friday, head coach Steve Kerr said after Wednesday's practice that the fifth-year wing is on track to join the Warriors for their upcoming six-game road trip that begins Sunday in New York. Moody's continued absence Friday opens up more playing time for Will Richard, Pat Spencer and Gary Payton on the wing.
