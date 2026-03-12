Moses Moody headshot

Moses Moody Injury: Remains out with sprained wrist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 1:25pm

Moody (wrist) won't play in Friday's game against Minnesota, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Though Moody will wind up missing a fifth consecutive game Friday, head coach Steve Kerr said after Wednesday's practice that the fifth-year wing is on track to join the Warriors for their upcoming six-game road trip that begins Sunday in New York. Moody's continued absence Friday opens up more playing time for Will Richard, Pat Spencer and Gary Payton on the wing.

Moses Moody
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moses Moody See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moses Moody See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago