Moses Moody headshot

Moses Moody Injury: Ruled out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Moody (knee) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies.

Moody was expected to land a doubtful tag, but he's been ruled out on the Warriors' initial injury report. It'll be his third straight absence due to left knee patellar tendinopathy. He's averaging 15.6 minutes per game this season but could see his role shrink with Dennis Schroder in the fold. Moody's next chance to play will come Saturday at Minnesota.

Moses Moody
Golden State Warriors
