Moses Moody Injury: Ruled out Tuesday
Moody (wrist) is out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
Moody's next chance to finish a four-game absence with a sprained right wrist comes Friday, when the Warriors face the Timberwolves. The swingman's absence should allow Pat Spencer and Will Richard to see more playing time Tuesday.
