Moses Moody headshot

Moses Moody Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Moody (wrist) is out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.

Moody's next chance to finish a four-game absence with a sprained right wrist comes Friday, when the Warriors face the Timberwolves. The swingman's absence should allow Pat Spencer and Will Richard to see more playing time Tuesday.

Moses Moody
Golden State Warriors
