Moses Moody Injury: Suffers left knee injury

Moody needed to be stretchered off the court during the overtime period of Monday's game against the Mavericks after suffering a left knee injury, Nick Friedell of The Athletic reports. He'll close with 23 points (8-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 34 minutes.

It's not clear whether Moody landed awkwardly or the issue occurred during his takeoff, but he was unable to make it off the court under his own power. This appears to be a significant knee injury for the 23-year-old, though the Warriors should have more information to disclose after evaluating him further.