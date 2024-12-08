Moses Moody Injury: Tweaks knee in win

Moody aggravated his left knee injury during Sunday's 114-106 victory over the Timberwolves and wasn't available for the second half, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Moody played only five minutes before the team decided to shut him down for the night. After the game, coach Steve Kerr noted that Moody tweaked the same knee he injured Friday night. He'll be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.