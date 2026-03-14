Moses Moody Injury: Won't play Sunday
Moody is out for Sunday's game against the Knicks with a right wrist sprain.
Moody is sidelined for a sixth consecutive contest, but he's set to join the Warriors for their upcoming six-game road trip. The swingman's continued absence Sunday frees up more playing time for names like Will Richard, Pat Spencer and Gary Payton in Golden State's injury-ravaged backcourt.
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