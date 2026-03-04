Moses Moody headshot

Moses Moody Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 12:43pm

Moody (wrist) will not play Thursday against Houston.

Moody picked up a right wrist sprain Monday against the Clippers, and he also tweaked his shoulder. The Warriors will hold him out Thursday, and it remains to be seen if he will be cleared in time for Saturday's game against the Thunder.

Moses Moody
Golden State Warriors
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moses Moody See More
