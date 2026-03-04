Moses Moody Injury: Won't play Thursday
Moody (wrist) will not play Thursday against Houston.
Moody picked up a right wrist sprain Monday against the Clippers, and he also tweaked his shoulder. The Warriors will hold him out Thursday, and it remains to be seen if he will be cleared in time for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
