Moses Moody Injury: Won't return this season

Moody has been diagnosed with a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The diagnosis ends Moody's season, and he'll require a long recovery period after leaving Monday's loss to Dallas on a stretcher. Through 60 regular-season appearances, the fifth-year swingman averaged a career-high 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.7 minutes per game. With Moody's campaign now over, De'Anthony Melton and Gary Payton should continue to help pick up the slack in the Golden State backcourt down the stretch.