Moses Moody News: Chips in 10 points in win

Moody totaled 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes during Thursday's 121-119 victory over the Nets.

Moody put together an efficient performance Thursday, and he was one of five Warriors to score in double figures. The 22-year-old has been a mainstay in the starting five of late, starting in nine of his last 10 appearances. In that 10-game span, Moody has averaged 11.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers, 1.1 assists and 0.8 blocks across 28.0 minutes per contest.