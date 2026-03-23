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Moses Moody News: Cleared to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Moody (wrist) is available for Monday's game against the Mavericks.

Moody will shed his questionable tag and return from a 10-game absence due to a right wrist sprain. It wouldn't be surprising to see him operate under a minutes restriction, though his return will still leave fewer minutes available for the likes of Will Richard and Gary Payton.

Moses Moody
Golden State Warriors
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