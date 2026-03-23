Moses Moody News: Cleared to play Monday
Moody (wrist) is available for Monday's game against the Mavericks.
Moody will shed his questionable tag and return from a 10-game absence due to a right wrist sprain. It wouldn't be surprising to see him operate under a minutes restriction, though his return will still leave fewer minutes available for the likes of Will Richard and Gary Payton.
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