Moses Moody headshot

Moses Moody News: Cleared to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 6:49pm

Moody (back) is available for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Following a one-game absence with a back injury in Wednesday's loss to the Jazz, Moody will return to Golden State's lineup Thursday. The 22-year-old has reached double-digit scoring figures in nine of his last 10 outings, during which Moody has averaged 12.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.6 threes in 25.0 minutes.

Moses Moody
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
