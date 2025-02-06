Moses Moody News: Cleared to play Thursday
Moody (back) is available for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Following a one-game absence with a back injury in Wednesday's loss to the Jazz, Moody will return to Golden State's lineup Thursday. The 22-year-old has reached double-digit scoring figures in nine of his last 10 outings, during which Moody has averaged 12.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.6 threes in 25.0 minutes.
