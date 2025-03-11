Fantasy Basketball
Moses Moody headshot

Moses Moody News: Efficient shooting in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Moody ended Monday's 130-120 victory over Portland with 20 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes.

Moody had his second-best scoring performance of the season Monday against the Trail Blazers, finishing with 20 points. He missed only three of the 10 shots he attempted. The 22-year-old has scored 20 or more points only twice this season while averaging 9.8 points per game for the Warriors.

