Moses Moody News: Efficient shooting in win
Moody ended Monday's 130-120 victory over Portland with 20 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes.
Moody had his second-best scoring performance of the season Monday against the Trail Blazers, finishing with 20 points. He missed only three of the 10 shots he attempted. The 22-year-old has scored 20 or more points only twice this season while averaging 9.8 points per game for the Warriors.
