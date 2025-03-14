Moses Moody News: Full stat line in victory

Moody contributed 17 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 30 minutes during Thursday's 130-104 victory over the Kings.

Moody finished as the club's third-leading scorer while stuffing the stat sheet in an efficient outing. The fourth-year swingman was active on both ends of the floor and recorded multiple steals for just the eighth time on the season. The 22-year-old has made 12 consecutive starts, averaging 12.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals across 29.2 minutes per contest. However, with Jonathan Kuminga back in action, Moody's time in the starting lineup may come to an end soon.