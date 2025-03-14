Fantasy Basketball
Moses Moody News: Full stat line in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 10:26am

Moody contributed 17 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 30 minutes during Thursday's 130-104 victory over the Kings.

Moody finished as the club's third-leading scorer while stuffing the stat sheet in an efficient outing. The fourth-year swingman was active on both ends of the floor and recorded multiple steals for just the eighth time on the season. The 22-year-old has made 12 consecutive starts, averaging 12.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals across 29.2 minutes per contest. However, with Jonathan Kuminga back in action, Moody's time in the starting lineup may come to an end soon.

Moses Moody
Golden State Warriors
