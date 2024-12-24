Moses Moody News: Gets 10 minutes in return

Moody (knee) tallied three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt) in 10 minutes in Monday's 111-105 loss to the Pacers.

Moody made his return to action after missing the Warriors' previous four games with left knee patellar tendinopathy. His playing-time outlook isn't likely to improve moving forward, as the Warriors have since added to their guard depth by acquiring Dennis Schroder. Additionally, Gary Payton (calf) wasn't available Monday, and he may be asked to cover a handful of minutes on the wing per game once healthy.