Moody will enter the starting lineup in Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

After a slow start to the season for Jonathan Kuminga, Moody will replace him and get the start at small forward Tuesday. Through three regular-season outings off the bench, the 22-year-old has averaged 10.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 45.8 percent across 15.0 minutes per game.