Moses Moody News: Goes for 20 points vs. Spurs

Moody closed Sunday's 148-106 victory over San Antonio with 20 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 25 minutes.

Moody was one of the top scorers for the Warriors in this blowout win, and he delivered one of his most efficient shooting performances of the season after missing just four of his 11 shots. Moody has scored at least 20 points in two of his last seven appearances, but given that he's failed to record double-digit points in the other five in that span, it's hard to trust him for sustained production across most formats at this stage of the campaign.