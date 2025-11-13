Moody was making his third start of the season and made the most of it, as he ended on the verge of reaching the 20-point mark for the fourth time in the campaign. This was also the fourth time he drained at least five three-pointers in a single game. Moody has been a productive player for the Warriors even if he's not starting on a regular basis. He's hit double-digit points in all but one of his last six appearances, averaging 16.0 points, 2.8 boards, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game, and his uptick as a scoring force could make him a valuable streaming option in most formats ahead of a rematch against the Spurs on Friday.