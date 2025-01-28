Moses Moody News: Joins starting lineup Tuesday

Moody is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

The Warriors are opting to have Moody make his fifth start of the season Tuesday, with Gary Payton sliding to the second unit against Utah. Over four appearances in Golden State's first unit in 2024-25, Moody averaged 10.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.5 three-pointers in 19.4 minutes while shooting a blistering 62.5 percent from beyond the arc.