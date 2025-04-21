Moses Moody News: Muted performance in win

Moody amassed seven points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes during Sunday's 95-85 win over the Rockets in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Game 1 against the Rockets was all about Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler for the Warriors, with the dynamic duo combining for 56 points to get the win. Unfortunately, Moody didn't make much of an impact during his 28 minutes on the floor as a starter, finishing with only seven points on 2-for-5 shooting.