Moses Moody News: Nails three triples off bench

Moody racked up 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 116-115 victory over the Timberwolves.

Moody is enjoying the best outside shooting of his career, converting 39.2 percent of his 3.8 three-point attempts per contest. However, this hasn't stopped his overall efficiency from taking a dip, as he is shooting just 42.8 percent from the field in 2024-25.