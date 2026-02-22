Moses Moody News: Paces Golden State in win
Moody ended with 23 points (9-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 128-117 victory over the Nuggets.
Moody led the Warriors in scoring, trailing only Nikola Jokic's 35-point effort overall, while also dishing a season-high five assists in the win. The Arkansas product entered Sunday shooting 40.1 percent from beyond the arc on the season and has continued to reinforce that efficiency, knocking down multiple threes in 11 of Golden State's past 12 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moses Moody See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 715 days ago
-
NBA Picks
NBA Picks: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 319 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, January 2825 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 2627 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2033 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moses Moody See More