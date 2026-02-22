Moses Moody headshot

Moses Moody News: Paces Golden State in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Moody ended with 23 points (9-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 128-117 victory over the Nuggets.

Moody led the Warriors in scoring, trailing only Nikola Jokic's 35-point effort overall, while also dishing a season-high five assists in the win. The Arkansas product entered Sunday shooting 40.1 percent from beyond the arc on the season and has continued to reinforce that efficiency, knocking down multiple threes in 11 of Golden State's past 12 games.

Moses Moody
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moses Moody See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moses Moody See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
15 days ago
NBA Picks: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 3
NBA
NBA Picks: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 3
Rotowire Staff
19 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, January 28
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, January 28
Rotowire Staff
25 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
27 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
33 days ago