Moses Moody News: Paces Golden State in win

Moody ended with 23 points (9-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 128-117 victory over the Nuggets.

Moody led the Warriors in scoring, trailing only Nikola Jokic's 35-point effort overall, while also dishing a season-high five assists in the win. The Arkansas product entered Sunday shooting 40.1 percent from beyond the arc on the season and has continued to reinforce that efficiency, knocking down multiple threes in 11 of Golden State's past 12 games.