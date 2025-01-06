Moses Moody News: Scores 13 points

Moody supplied 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and two steals across 26 minutes during Sunday's 129-99 loss to the Kings.

With Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) out several weeks, Moody has a big opportunity to make an impact with the second unit, especially with Buddy Hield struggling. Moody has fared well in limited minutes this season, hitting 40.4 percent from beyond the arc.