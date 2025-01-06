Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Moses Moody headshot

Moses Moody News: Scores 13 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 6, 2025 at 11:29am

Moody supplied 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and two steals across 26 minutes during Sunday's 129-99 loss to the Kings.

With Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) out several weeks, Moody has a big opportunity to make an impact with the second unit, especially with Buddy Hield struggling. Moody has fared well in limited minutes this season, hitting 40.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Moses Moody
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now