Moses Moody News: Strong effort in loss

Moody logged 24 points (7-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Pelicans.

Moody took advantage of some extra usage with Stephen Curry (knee) still on the shelf. Moody has been trending in the right direction for Golden State, posting averages of 18.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.5 three-pointers over his last four games.