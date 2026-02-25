Moses Moody headshot

Moses Moody News: Strong effort in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Moody logged 24 points (7-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Pelicans.

Moody took advantage of some extra usage with Stephen Curry (knee) still on the shelf. Moody has been trending in the right direction for Golden State, posting averages of 18.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.5 three-pointers over his last four games.

Moses Moody
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moses Moody See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moses Moody See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
18 days ago
NBA Picks: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 3
NBA
NBA Picks: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 3
Rotowire Staff
22 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, January 28
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, January 28
Rotowire Staff
28 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
30 days ago