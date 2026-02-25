Moses Moody News: Strong effort in loss
Moody logged 24 points (7-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Pelicans.
Moody took advantage of some extra usage with Stephen Curry (knee) still on the shelf. Moody has been trending in the right direction for Golden State, posting averages of 18.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.5 three-pointers over his last four games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moses Moody See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 718 days ago
-
NBA Picks
NBA Picks: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 322 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, January 2828 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 2630 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moses Moody See More