Moses Moody headshot

Moses Moody News: Struggles with outside shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Moody notched seven points (3-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 114-111 loss to San Antonio.

Moody failed to score double-digit points in his fourth straight outing, largely due to inefficient outside shooting. Since being inserted into the starting lineup on Feb. 13, Moody is averaging 11.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.6 minutes across 26 appearances.

Moses Moody
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
