Moses Moody News: Struggles with outside shot

Moody notched seven points (3-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 114-111 loss to San Antonio.

Moody failed to score double-digit points in his fourth straight outing, largely due to inefficient outside shooting. Since being inserted into the starting lineup on Feb. 13, Moody is averaging 11.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.6 minutes across 26 appearances.