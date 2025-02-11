Moses Moody News: Supplies 13 points in Monday's win

Moody accumulated 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 33 minutes during Monday's 125-111 victory over the Bucks.

Making his sixth start of the season but only his second since Nov. 6, Moody made his mark at both ends of the court. Warriors coach Steve Kerr is still determining what his best lineup will look like with Jimmy Butler on the roster -- Quinten Post got the start Saturday instead of Moody in Butler's debut -- so the two younger players could continue to bounce between the first and second units until Kerr finds a rotation he likes. Moody has been fairly consistent over the last month regardless of how he's been deployed, scoring in double digits in 11 of his last 13 appearances while averaging 12.2 points, 3.1 boards, 2.2 threes, 1.8 assists and 1.1 combined steals and blocks in 25.9 minutes a contest.