Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Moses Moody headshot

Moses Moody News: Will be available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Moody (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Pacers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Moody will suit up despite dealing with a knee problem, though he'll come off the bench even though the Warriors will be significantly depleted in the backcourt. Moody missed the 107-104 win over the Pistons on Thursday, but he has averaged 11.0 points per game over his previous six outings off the bench dating back to Dec. 27.

Moses Moody
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now