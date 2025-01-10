Moses Moody News: Will be available Friday

Moody (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Pacers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Moody will suit up despite dealing with a knee problem, though he'll come off the bench even though the Warriors will be significantly depleted in the backcourt. Moody missed the 107-104 win over the Pistons on Thursday, but he has averaged 11.0 points per game over his previous six outings off the bench dating back to Dec. 27.