Moses Moody headshot

Moses Moody News: Will play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Moody (back) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Bulls.

Moody missed Wednesday's loss to the Jazz with a back issue but returned to the floor for Thursday's loss to the Lakers, finishing with 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes off the bench. The Warriors will hope for similar production from the 22-year-old during Saturday's game in Chicago.

Moses Moody
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
