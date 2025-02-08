Moses Moody News: Will play Saturday
Moody (back) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Bulls.
Moody missed Wednesday's loss to the Jazz with a back issue but returned to the floor for Thursday's loss to the Lakers, finishing with 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes off the bench. The Warriors will hope for similar production from the 22-year-old during Saturday's game in Chicago.
