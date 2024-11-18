Moses Wood News: All-around performance in loss

Wood tallied 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Sunday's 129-122 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers.

Wood failed to make a stellar impact but was involved in a variety of actions in one of his most productive games of the season. He's now averaging 11.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.8 steals per contest over the 2024-25 G League campaign.