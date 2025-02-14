Moses Wood News: Blanked from three-point range

Wood posted eight points (4-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Thursday's 137-123 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

For the first time since the Jan. 10 loss to the G League Spurs, Wood failed to hit a three-pointer Thursday. The 25-year-old sharpshooter has been part of Valley's starting lineup in each of his appearances in 2024-25, averaging 10.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers in 30.2 minutes through 21 outings during the G League regular season.