Moses Wood News: Does damage from deep

Wood collected 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks over 33 minutes Wednesday during the G League Valley Suns' 109-103 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Wood posted an efficient performance on the offensive end, scoring 12 of his 16 points from beyond the arc despite hoisting up only six attempts from downtown. He also made his mark on defense, recording at least one steal and one block for the first time since Nov. 24 against Rip City.