Moses Wood News: Efficient offensively in G League

Wood tallied 22 points (7-11 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 125-120 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Wood set season-high marks in made three-pointers and points during an uber-efficient offensive performance. Across 19 G League games this season, he's averaged 11.3 points while shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from deep.