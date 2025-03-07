Moses Wood News: Efficient shooting performance

Wood closed with 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 114-106 G League win over the Captial City Go-Go.

It was an efficient shooting performance by Wood, who delivered his highest scoring output since the Feb. 7 loss to the South Bay Lakers. The undrafted rookie has been a mainstay in the starting lineup during the G League regular season, averaging 10.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.9 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers in 30.3 minutes while shooting 41.5 percent from beyond the arc through 26 games (all starts).