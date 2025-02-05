Moses Wood News: Scores 19 in G League loss
Wood racked up 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 0-0 FT), one rebound and one assist Tuesday in the G League Valley Suns' 121-120 loss against the Texas Legends.
Wood was red-hot from beyond the arc in Tuesday's loss to the Legends, going 5-for-8 from deep. The 25-year-old forward is averaging 10.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 45.3 percent and 40.6 percent from deep.
Moses Wood
Free Agent
