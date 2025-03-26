Moses Wood News: Struggles to score versus Capitanes

Wood finished with 13 points (5-14 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 32 minutes of Tuesday's 105-100 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Wood's defensive display was offset by poor shooting of 35.7 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from three-point range in the defeat. In any case, the three blocks tied his season-high tally and raised his average to 0.8 blocks per game, which represents the third-highest figure on the team, after 49 matches played.