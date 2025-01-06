Mouhamadou Gueye News: Efficient off bench in G League win

Gueye posted 18 points (7-8 FG, 2-5 FT), three rebounds, an assist and three blocks across 30 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 108-100 win over the Charge.

Gueye finished second in scoring for the Go-Go in this game despite coming off the bench, and he was extremely efficient in the limited involvement he had. Gueye can be a factor on both sides of the ball for Capital City. In three regular-season games, he's averaging 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per contest.