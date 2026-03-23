Mouhamadou Gueye News: Pops for 25 points in G League

Gueye finished with 25 points (9-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 44 minutes Sunday during the G League Windy City Bulls' 134-119 loss to Birmingham.

Gueye tied Yuki Kawamura for the team lead in scoring, but it was Gueye who paced Windy City on the glass. He's recorded a double-double in two of his last three appearances and continues to serve as a key source of production while playing in the G League.