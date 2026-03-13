Mouhamadou Gueye News: Productive effort in win

Gueye delivered 27 points (12-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block across 41 minutes in Thursday's 124-116 G League win over the Valley Suns.

Gueye shot the ball well from the field while adding enough rebounds to record his eighth double-double of the season. After gaining momentum over a five-game starting streak, the forward is now averaging 13.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest throughout the regular season, leading the squad in the latter of those categories.