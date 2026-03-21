Mouhamadou Gueye News: Records 40 points Friday

Gueye amassed 40 points (17-23 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 45 minutes during Friday's 154-143 G League loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Gueye had an impressive shooting performance thanks to his excellent aim from the field during the defeat. The 40 points set a career-high mark for him, and it was the sixth time he scored over 20 in the last nine games. Gueye will look to remain in great form while earning significant playing time in the final stretch of the campaign.