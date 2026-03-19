Mouhamadou Gueye News: Records double-double in loss

Gueye totaled 22 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block during 38 minutes in Wednesday's 133-122 G League loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Gueye played an essential role around the court, taking part in a variety of actions during his seventh consecutive G League start. The 10 rebounds were his highest figure in his last three games, and the double-double increased his season tally to nine in 43 appearances.