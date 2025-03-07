Mouhamadou Gueye News: Returns to action

Gueye (ankle) returned to action in Thursday's 114-106 G League loss to the Valley Suns, finishing with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 17 minutes.

Gueye has been a key reserve for the Capital City Go-Go this season. Through nine appearances, he's hitting 61.5 percent from the field with 9.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks.