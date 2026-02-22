Mouhamadou Gueye News: Scores 26 points in defeat

Gueye racked up 26 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 141-138 G League loss to the Raptors 905.

Gueye returned to the starting lineup after seeing limited minutes off the bench in the previous game against the G League Raptors. He had a fine offensive display which led him to a season-high scoring tally, and he increased a streak of four games with multiple blocks.